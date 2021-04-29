ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Down 49.9% in April

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,500 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $2.03 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

