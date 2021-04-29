Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Sells $344,070.30 in Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:REXR opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

