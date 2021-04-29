Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.41.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $320.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

