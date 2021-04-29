Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. Ribbon Communications updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.490-0.540 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.090-0.110 EPS.

RBBN stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,608. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

