Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $40.94. 98,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,548,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 4.56.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

