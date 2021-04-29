RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 112,641 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $233.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $235.63. The company has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

