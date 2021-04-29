RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.4% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 458.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

