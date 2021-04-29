RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 2.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $36,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $125.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.37. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

