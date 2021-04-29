RNC Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 2.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Corning worth $46,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $67,269,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

