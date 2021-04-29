RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

APD stock opened at $291.22 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.87 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

