Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $50.91 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 104,983 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of Corning worth $50,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $67,269,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.36 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

