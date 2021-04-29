Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 79,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.63% of Comfort Systems USA worth $44,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $1,090,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $762,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

