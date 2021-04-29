Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,501 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $54,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock opened at $188.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.00. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $99.04 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.52.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.