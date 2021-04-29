Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 70,000 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.05% of Rexnord worth $59,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $51.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

