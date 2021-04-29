Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $380.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a one year low of $281.07 and a one year high of $389.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 93.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 556,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,236,000 after buying an additional 27,532 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

