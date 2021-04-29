Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLLS. Guggenheim downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $857.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.59.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
