Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLLS. Guggenheim downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $857.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

