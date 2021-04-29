Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

ROK traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $268.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,686. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $177.80 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.62 and its 200 day moving average is $252.79.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.