Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

ROK stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.29. 8,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,686. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.79. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $177.80 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

