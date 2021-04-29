Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.57 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

ROG stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.48. 95,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. Rogers has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $206.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 620.83 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

