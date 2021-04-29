Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $475.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $357.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.39 and its 200-day moving average is $338.06. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.88 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,231,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

