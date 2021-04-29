Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $490.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $440.00 to $490.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROP. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.69. 2,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $331.86 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 540.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,770,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $4,938,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 340.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.