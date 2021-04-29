Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.75-$15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.67. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 14.750-15.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $445.85. 297,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,925. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $332.76 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.