Rosenblatt Securities Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $161.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.43.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $159.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $104.38 and a 1 year high of $163.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Nasdaq by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

