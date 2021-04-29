Roth Capital Boosts Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target to $57.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

DEN opened at $54.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

