Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $163.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.95. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

