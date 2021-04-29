Royal Bank of Canada Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $63.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.50% from the company’s current price.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE OLN opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Olin by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 80,636 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Olin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

