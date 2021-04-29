Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.07

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.07 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 121.05 ($1.58). Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at GBX 119.55 ($1.56), with a volume of 4,186,183 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £14.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.08.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (LON:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

