Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,890 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Shares of LON:RDSB traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,330 ($17.38). The stock had a trading volume of 3,735,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,234. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.84 billion and a PE ratio of -6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,376.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,278.75.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

