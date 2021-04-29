Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Short Interest Update

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROCLF opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

