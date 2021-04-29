Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,324,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,891,780.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.58, for a total value of C$30,228.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total value of C$14,916.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$67,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 9,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$40,740.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$11,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$22,680.00.

Shares of CVE:RUP opened at C$5.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$849.16 million and a P/E ratio of -103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.07. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$6.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.69.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUP. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on Rupert Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

