RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.99

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €33.99 ($39.99) and traded as high as €34.21 ($40.25). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €33.71 ($39.66), with a volume of 1,795,698 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.99.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

