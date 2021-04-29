Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $118.35

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.35 and last traded at $118.07, with a volume of 15576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

