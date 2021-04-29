Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in April

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RYHTY remained flat at $$52.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 556. Ryman Healthcare has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia level care, and respite and day care services.

