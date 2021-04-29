Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.45

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.45 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 19.31 ($0.25). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 10,533 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.07. The company has a market capitalization of £12.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24.

In other Safestay news, insider Michael Hirst sold 97,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £19,428.40 ($25,383.33).

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

