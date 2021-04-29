Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Wedbush increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

