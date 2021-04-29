Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,839. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.07. Saia has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $247.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

