Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,839. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.07. Saia has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $247.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Earnings History for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit