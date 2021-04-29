salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $236.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $155.08 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day moving average is $231.29. The company has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.