San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 1,565 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.