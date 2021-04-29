San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys 955 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Exelon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 9.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Exelon by 5.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.