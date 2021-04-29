San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $54.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.