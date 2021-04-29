San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $239,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $180.00 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.10.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

