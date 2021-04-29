San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

