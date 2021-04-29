San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,387.68.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,898.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

