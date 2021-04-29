San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 398 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 32,129 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 560.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,997,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

