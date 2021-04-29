San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 9,552 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

