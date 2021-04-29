San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.57

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $4.84. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 231,302 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0262 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

