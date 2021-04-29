Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Issues Earnings Results

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

NYSE:SC opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $33.28.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.