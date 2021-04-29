Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

SPPJY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888. Sappi has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sappi will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

