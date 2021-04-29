SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.15-10.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.38.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,985.73 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

