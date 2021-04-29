SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $312.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $277.00 to $312.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $297.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,985.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.76. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

